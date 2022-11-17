New DJI leaks reveal O3 Air Unit for FPV drones, Goggles Lite

Ishveena Singh -
DJIDJI FPV Drone
dji o3 air unit goggles lite

DJI might be prepping to release a couple of new products soon. According to leakers, the tech giant could unveil the DJI O3 Air Unit for FPV drones and a “Lite” version of Goggles 2 as soon as this month.

The O3 Air Unit transmission module has been a long time coming. It first appeared on the FCC database in July 2022 alongside the Avata FPV drone and DJI Goggles 2.

Leaker @DealsDrone indicates that the O3 Air Unit is being tested for a new firmware build before being released this month. It is said to be accompanied by a new pair of FPV goggles, likely Goggles 2 “Lite.”

The “Lite” version would allegedly retain the external design of DJI’s next-generation video headset but ditch the head-tracking and touchpad feature to appeal to more budget-conscious users.

Here are all the leaked pictures of the products that have surfaced online:

Read: DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map services overhaul

DJI released its first Air Unit in 2019 as part of a digital ecosystem for FPV drones. The transmission module was launched alongside FPV goggles, a remote controller, and an FPV camera. Together, the system offered smooth, clear HD video, low latency, and long-range transmission with strong anti-interference technology.

DJI’s transmission technology has improved manifold since then, with the company’s latest indoor-friendly FPV drone Avata connecting with Goggles 2 using O3+ transmission for precise control, ultra-low latency, and detailed video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding.

Read: Two videos that showcase the impressive flying capability of DJI Avata drone

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

DJI FPV Drone

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Insta360 sales offer deals from Cyber Monday through Bl...
UAM developer Archer unveils its production Midnight ai...
Sony adds new features to Airpeak S1 drone with softwar...
New DJI Terra update improves 2D reconstruction, LiDAR ...
Drone fried in UK’s DragonFire laser defense weap...
Drones flying to protect endangered Jewish cemeteries i...
DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map servic...
Ranked: Top drone companies for remote sensing, package...
Load more...
Show More Comments