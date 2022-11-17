New DJI leaks reveal O3 Air Unit for FPV drones, Goggles Lite

DJI might be prepping to release a couple of new products soon. According to leakers, the tech giant could unveil the DJI O3 Air Unit for FPV drones and a “Lite” version of Goggles 2 as soon as this month.

The O3 Air Unit transmission module has been a long time coming. It first appeared on the FCC database in July 2022 alongside the Avata FPV drone and DJI Goggles 2.

Leaker @DealsDrone indicates that the O3 Air Unit is being tested for a new firmware build before being released this month. It is said to be accompanied by a new pair of FPV goggles, likely Goggles 2 “Lite.”

The “Lite” version would allegedly retain the external design of DJI’s next-generation video headset but ditch the head-tracking and touchpad feature to appeal to more budget-conscious users.

Here are all the leaked pictures of the products that have surfaced online:

DJI released its first Air Unit in 2019 as part of a digital ecosystem for FPV drones. The transmission module was launched alongside FPV goggles, a remote controller, and an FPV camera. Together, the system offered smooth, clear HD video, low latency, and long-range transmission with strong anti-interference technology.

DJI’s transmission technology has improved manifold since then, with the company’s latest indoor-friendly FPV drone Avata connecting with Goggles 2 using O3+ transmission for precise control, ultra-low latency, and detailed video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding.

