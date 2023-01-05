Dedrone acquires drone detection and ID specialist Aerial Armor

Airspace security specialist Dedrone is again moving to expand its business to keep pace with growing US and international demand for UAV detection and mitigation solutions with its acquisition of Arizona’s drone detection company Aerial Armor.

Dedrone announced its link-up with Aerial Armor today, describing it as a means of permitting both companies to benefit from their respective strengths in drone detection work. The pairing is also designed to offer clients a full range of secure airspace options spanning monitoring and identification to tracking and mitigation ­– either as stand-alone solutions, or combined assets integrated into existing systems.

Aerial Armor has earned a solid reputation as a provider of counter-drone services, and an integrator of UAV detection hardware, notably DJI’s Aeroscope identification platform. It has worked with clients to provide airspace awareness around airports, stadiums, outdoor event venues, law enforcement deployments, and broader areas like hot air balloon festivals – tailoring monitoring solutions to individual customer needs.

In joining forces with Dedrone, Aerial Armor will both supplement and benefit from the broad array of drone detection, tracking, and mitigation services its new partner provides through its proprietary command and control (C2) products. At the same time, it will continue providing its made-to-measure airspace surveillance offers to clients concerned with unauthorized UAV intrusions.

Indeed, Dedrone stressed that its acquisition of Aerial Armor would not involve modification in current customer contracts and services, nor changes in staffing – including management. Instead, both companies will work together using their respective and overlapping strengths to meet rising international demand for drone detection, identification, and neutralization solutions, either à la carte or as full counter-UAS (cUAS) combinations of those.

“We have created a fantastic rapport with the team at Aerial Armor and are greatly impressed with their technology, expertise, and the strong customer relationships they’ve built,” said Dedrone CEO Aaditya Devarakonda. “As we come together under the Dedrone umbrella, we’re confident we will continue to find great synergies in our respective platforms and bring new innovations to market for our customers. All of our customers around the world will reap the benefits of our more powerful C2 cUAS system, powered by inputs from a multitude of sensors including radio frequency, radars and cameras in a single user interface.”

The acquisition marks the latest move by Dedrone to meet the rising demand for diverse drone detection and mitigation solutions around the world as the numbers and uses of UAVs proliferate.

It recently released the handheld, low-collateral mitigation DroneDefender product designed for law enforcement use in even the most complex of urban environments. It also rolled out the DedronePortable solution that has generated considerable interest from potential and current government clients.

Those include four G-7 national governments, as well as some in the 40 countries in which Dedrone operates. Additional customers include nine U.S. federal agencies, more than 75 critical infrastructure sites, over 20 airports, and 50 prisons worldwide.

