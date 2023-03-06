AI tool identifies unknown people and objects in live drone video

Ishveena Singh -
SkyeBrowse
drone video ai skyebrowse midnight sun

One-click drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse has launched a new AI-powered tool that can identify unknown objects or people in any drone’s flight path.

SkyeBrowse’s new tool Midnight Sun is designed to provide actionable intelligence during fast-developing tactical situations such as monitoring large-scale events, flying over a disaster scene, searching for a missing person, or tracking a criminal suspect.

Building on SkyeBrowse’s proprietary technology, which uses videogrammetry to create 3D models from DJI or Autel drone videos, the AI tool is trained to detect unknown personnel, vehicles, missile damage, and other objects of interest within a drone video. The tool works best when used in tandem with the recently announced public safety app TacBrowse, which can track tactical team members within a 3D model in real time when they sign into a mission on the app.

Midnight Sun’s supervised machine learning algorithm sends data from the drone video to the cloud when it comes across an unverified presence at a scene, labeling the unknown objects on a 2D map or 3D model.

For instance, the coordinates of unknown people appear as red dots in the drone model, while friendlies are shown in blue. Incident commanders and operators can view the 2D map or 3D model in real time from a web browser or mobile phone, gaining enhanced situational awareness.

Here’s a video that shows Midnight Sun in action:

“As we continue to develop SkyeBrowse for first responders and armed forces, we have found that what they need most is real-time, actionable intelligence during tactical missions,” Bobby Ouyang, SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO, points out. “Modeled after the heartbeat sensor and Advanced UAV in Call of Duty, Midnight Sun helps tactical teams quickly identify unknown objects in a particular area, assess their threat level, and make informed decisions.”

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

