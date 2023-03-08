Draganfly drones integrate with SkyeBrowse for live 3D mapping

Canadian drone manufacturer Draganfly is integrating SkyeBrowse’s one-click reality capture platform with its public safety aircraft.

Joining forces with SkyeBrowse will enable Draganfly’s public safety drones to increase capabilities in areas such as accident reconstruction, tactical operations, SAR, disaster response, and firefighting.

SkyeBrowse has made a mark with public safety agencies around the world courtesy of its live 3D mapping software. Using a proprietary tech called videogrammetry that allows for 3D reconstruction with just one 90-second drone video, SkyeBrowse allows for enhanced situational awareness during first responder emergencies and disasters.

The company’s software offers autonomous drone solutions achieving less than 1 cm accuracy in 3D models in under five minutes. Meaning, the tech can be used to document anything from crime scenes to vehicular accidents, or even for planning active shooter mitigation.

Stressing how its aircraft come designed with custom payloads for various applications, Dragonfly says its technology will be integrated into SkyeBrowse’s video-based 3D modeling platform to deliver critical situational data to first responders, including modeling, mapping, and monitoring.

“Our team is always striving to find ways to simplify emergency response and provide solutions to enhance current safety systems,” says Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are very honored by this integration as SkyeBrowse is a world-class provider, and we look forward to working with them to bring our innovative solutions to market.”

Bobby Ouyang, CEO and cofounder of SkyeBrowse, adds, “Together, we can leverage our expertise and cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way we approach aerial data collection and analysis ultimately enhancing the safety of our first responders and military personnel.”

Read: Using drone 3D models to track team members during live missions

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos