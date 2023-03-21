TV star Mike Holmes to offer drone roof inspections in Canada

Mike Holmes, a Canadian builder and television personality known for rescuing homeowners from botched construction jobs, says his firm will now be using drones to help improve the quality and efficiency of roof inspections for property insurance claims.

Mike Holmes Inspections, an independent home inspection service company, is joining forces with US-based aerial imaging and data analytics specialist EagleView to create an extensive network of qualified drone roof inspectors across Canada.

These inspectors are being trained and equipped with drones that can safely capture imagery for the entire roof with automated obstacle detection that maps out each flight path to avoid trees, chimneys, and other potential dangers.

EagleView’s roof inspection drones, called Assess, are built on the Skydio platform, a leader in drone autonomy. So, on one hand, operators don’t need to worry about actively piloting the aircraft to collect accurate data. And on the other, EagleView software identifies hail, wind, and other types of damage utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time 3D processing. Collectively, the drone and software roof inspection solution shortens the timelines from estimate to repair considerably.

“My team was impressed with how easy it was for an inspector to fly the EagleView drone and the quality of the imagery provided,” says Mike Holmes. “And the autonomous flight capabilities ensure a consistent and efficient roof inspection every time. Combined with automatic damage detection, teaming up with EagleView was a no-brainer.”

EagleView CEO Chris Jurasek adds:

Mike Holmes Inspections believes in integrity, safety, and doing things the right way. So does EagleView. It was a natural step to join forces uniting this transformative roof inspection technology with the leading home inspection brand in North America.

Read: Skydio drones, Qii.AI to inspect ships for Royal Canadian Navy

