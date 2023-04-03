DJI drone-riding, pooping fake pigeon earns Reddit cheers

In a move likely to send millions of previously disinterested people rushing to get their hands on a drone – or conversely expand the ranks of those demanding a universal ban on all UAVs – a contributor to Reddit has generated much amused commentary with his modification of a DJI craft to simulate a pigeon defecating on objects from on high.

In a post titled “Made an arduino-powered bird drone that, well, poops,” Reddit contributor u/doctabu demonstrates his aerial creativity in a 22-second video of his handiwork discharging streaky evidence of its passage on three different cars. The clearly comical motive behind the invention is accentuated further by the mounting of the fake pigeon, which in “flight” atop what appears to be a DJI Mini 2 looks more like a Roman centurion on a chariot than a winged creature aloft.

In another risible touch, rather than regaling viewers with the noise of rotors a-whir and the splattering sound of the DJI drone’s “payload” hitting its target, u/doctabu uses an ode to the pigeon as his soundtrack with a rousing version of The Trashmen’s “Surfin Bird – Bird is the Word.”

As it unloads on its third victim, either audacious pilot planning or incredible serendipity led to an incredulous driver being inside the car and taking smartphone footage as the “bird drone” does its business on the windshield. (Skeptics should advance to the 18th second, enlarge to full screen mode, and hit pause to catch a glimpse of bemused motorist.)

DroneDJ did not, alas, get a reply to requests to u/doctabu for information about his craftsmanship. But a response to one inquiring commentator suggests the modification work was less hi-tech than many suspected. The DJI drone was piloted as usual, with the pigeon’s intestinal functions operated using devices bought on open-source electronics platform Arduino.

“(I) built an RF remote that communicates with the RF receiver that’s attached to the pump on top of the drone,” u/doctabu explained. “(It) works independently.”

The result is further proof that humor that some might object to as of questionable taste is likely to be a hit with the masses. The pigeon-topped DJI drone video generated nearly 200, virtually all approving (or at least amused) responses.

“I don’t know whether to flair it as ‘Moderator’s Choice’ or ‘Potentially Dangerous Project’!” said one contributor.

“Idk but watching a non moving bird fly around is hilarious for some reason,” added another.

“I’d buy the shit out of that,” confessed another.

“‘How can we get kids excited about STEM?’” joked goodDogsAndSam

Indeed, about the only criticism offered to exception with the rather watery viscocity of the discharge, which some commentors speculated was milk.

“Your shit recipe could do with some improvement,” scolded Bugalugs12

Others offered more helpful input.

“Toothpaste plops better,” advised ms95376.

Inevitably, some respondents linked the video to an earlier, even bigger gag.

“Birds are not real. Here is the proof!” joshed TMertlich.

