Arriba! Drones are making your tequila environment-friendly

Diageo, the producer of Don Julio and Casamigos tequilas, says it is using drones to upskill agave farmers for the future of the ever-growing tequila industry. Agave plants are the key ingredient in making tequila.

Following a successful pilot program in mid-2022, Diageo has now permanently introduced DJI drones on its agave farms in Jalisco, Mexico. This, the company says, is allowing it to achieve more efficient farming while driving environmental benefits.

More specifically, the alcoholic beverage company is using drones to identify which agave plants need the pesticide and fertilizer water mix and how much, thus ensuring precious water resources are used only where needed.

The drones work in pairs: One identifies the plants that need attention and collects data on the growth of the agave plants, while the other dispenses a unique water fertilizer and pesticide mix at night when the plants’ pores (stomata) are open.

Drone data has also helped Diageo to understand that the best time of day to feed the plants is in the early hours of the morning when it’s cooler and less windy. Not only is water loss reduced at this time, but even the agave plant is also more receptive to water.

The overall result is that water use at the farms has dropped by almost two-thirds, which is incredible. Moreover, with drones flying over Diageo’s agave fields, fewer tractors are needed to be driven across the farmland, which has a secondary benefit of reducing carbon emissions.

Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer at Diageo, explains:

As the demand for tequila continues to grow, we want to be able to increase our farming efficiency, but in a way that is also kind to the planet. This initiative is a perfect example of the two coming together. It’s an exciting way in which we’re using technological innovation to boost production, upskill our farmers, and help us to meet our 2030 sustainability goals.

The use of drones has also enabled agave planters to spend their time continuing to plant and nurturing the new agave. In Diageo’s half-year results announced in January 2023, the company reported its tequila business grew 28%, securing its position as the leading tequila producer worldwide.

Wellington Pauperio, director for the supply of Tequila and Mezcal at Diageo, adds, “We’re incredibly proud to be pioneering the use of drones across our agave farming, to improve efficiency in our agriculture operations while leading our industry innovation and technology adoption. This initiative also brings additional capabilities for our team, new opportunities for personnel in the communities we operate, and contributes to a more sustainable world by reducing the use of resources including water mix across our plantations. It has been a great cross-team collaboration for us to reach this point, and the results are speaking for themselves as we look into a better future.”

