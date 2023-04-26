Alaska Department of Transportation testing DJI Dock with M30 drone

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) says it is testing a drone-in-a-box system, DJI Dock, along with the DJI M30 drone, to reduce avalanche hazards to roadways.

It’s a significant development for tech giant DJI because this is the first time its docking station is being used for a fully autonomous drone mission in the US.

The DJI Dock is an IP55-rated robotic station that allows the M30 to automatically launch and land from a fixed location. It also provides the drone with the ability to recharge its batteries and swap payloads, making it an ideal solution for long-term and frequently reoccurring operations in remote and challenging environments of Alaska.

According to Alaska DOT&PF, the technology is being tested in Juneau in collaboration with DJI and Frontier Precision. Ryan Marlow, UAS coordinator for statewide aviation at Alaska DOT&PF, says:

This innovative new solution has the potential to revolutionize the way we conduct long-term drone operations, particularly in Alaska’s more remote areas.

During the test, the M30 captured high-resolution aerial imagery of an area known for frequent avalanches. This data will now be used to support the DOT&PF’s efforts to improve commuter safety and conduct avalanche hazard reduction in the area.

Frontier Precision points out the DJI Dock allowed the drone to cover a large area quickly and efficiently, without the need for multiple launches and landings.

“The benefits of this new technology are numerous. With automated drone operations, the Alaska DOT&PF can collect data faster and more efficiently, leading to improved decision-making and ultimately better outcomes during complex geohazard issues and improving the safety of highway corridors. Additionally, the DJI Dock system reduces the need for human intervention in drone missions, making them safer and more reliable,” says Sean Muldoon, a sales and services specialist at Frontier Precision.

DOT&PF also agrees that drones can contribute significantly to enhancing safety across Alaska by providing advanced monitoring and inspection capabilities.

It’s worth mentioning that the DOT&PF oversees 237 airports, nine ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway, and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska.

Read: New firmware makes DJI Mavic 3 drone series compatible with FPV goggles

Photo: Sean Muldoon/Frontier Precision

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.