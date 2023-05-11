 Skip to main content

Microdrones unveils EasyOne, new survey-grade LiDAR drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 11 2023 - 6:25 am PT
Microdrones EasyOne survey-grade LiDAR drone

Microdrones, an aerial mapping technology company with German roots, has built a new drone platform to cater to the demands of surveying professionals. Named EasyOne, the new Microdrones offering is an optimized and fully integrated drone system with the lifting power to carry LiDAR and photogrammetry surveying equipment.

According to Microdrones, EasyOne is just as powerful and capable as the company’s legacy systems, such as the md4-1000, but it’s even easier to use.

As Frank Darmayan, company CTO, explains, “It fits in a case that’s about two and a half feet long and a foot and a half wide and deep. The mdCockpit mission planning screen is fully integrated into the remote controller. And all sensitive onboard electronics are designed, manufactured, and assembled in Germany.”

microdrones easyone drone rc
The new RC comes integrated with a display screen

While you can find the complete technical specifications of the EasyOne LiDAR drone here, MicroDrones CEO Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil is quick to stress that the product is a complete package. Here’s Heriard-Dubreuil:

We want to make it even easier for geospatial professionals to adopt this technology and make it a part of their daily work. We offer complete systems to plan flights, fly data collection in the field, process data, and then visualize it for better decision-making. You are getting a fully integrated package from one company; it includes the drone, RC, mdCockpit flight planning software, survey LiDAR+ imagery payload, LP360 data processing software, workflow, training, and support.

Microdrones further says that it is in the process of obtaining Green UAS certification for the EasyOne, and that an additional variant will soon be made available for government users, ensuring compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“Responsible sourcing is becoming increasingly important for many of our government customers. For these institutions, we will soon offer NDAA-compliant EasyOne systems that take our responsible sourcing to an even higher level, with RC and sensor sourcing options that are exclusively NDAA compliant,” explains Vincent Legrand, vice president of global sales at Microdrones.

