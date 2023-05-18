70 Nokia 5G drones to aid emergency response across Belgium

Nokia’s 5G-connected drones are all set to blanket Belgium. The Finnish drone platform has been selected by Belgium’s Citymesh in a deal that would see automated drones quickly reaching emergency sites after 911 calls come in and gather critical aerial data for first responders.

Nokia unveiled its drone-in-a-box (DiaB) solution barely two weeks ago. And now, 70 nested drone units are getting ready to be deployed in 35 emergency zones across Belgium for gathering information in the critical 15-minute period following an emergency call.

Belgium’s emergency services are known to receive more than 2 million calls a year. Police and fire brigades are often dispatched with incomplete data that stymies the efficiency of their response. But now, with Nokia’s 5G-connected drone network, pilots will be able to operate 24/7 and dispatch drones from docking stations strategically located across the country.

Belgian telecom operator Citymesh recently announced SENSE, the world’s first nationwide network of public safety drones. The company explained that it would provide police stations and fire stations across the country with a DiaB solution at their disposal, deploying 70 drones strategically in 35 emergency zones.

Read: Automated indoor monitoring with Parrot ANAFI Ai drone

Nokia’s drones are equipped with high-definition, AI-enhanced thermal imaging. They can capture real-time aerial footage – such as smoke plumes, fire parameters, and number/location of people – and transfer it to control centers even before emergency teams have had time to leave. As such, aerial data can help to identify a plan of action that can save lives and limit damage to affected assets and natural resources.

“SENSE is a great example of how technology can save lives,” says Hans Similon, general manager of Citymesh Safety Drones. “We’ve been impressed with Nokia as our partner for reliable wireless connectivity and an outstanding turnkey drone-in-a-box solution that we can customize to our specific needs. Together, we’re making Belgium safer and proving just how innovative we are as a nation.”

Thomas Eder, head of embedded wireless solutions at Nokia, adds:

Nokia Drone Networks is a game-changer for the operational efficiency of first responders and data security. Enabled by Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), it ensures that collected data is stored locally and stays under the full control of authorities.

Read: Microdrones unveils EasyOne, new survey-grade LiDAR drone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.