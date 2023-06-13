Air taxi maker Archer hires FAA top official Billy Nolen as its eVTOL safety chief

Archer Aviation, one of the companies driving the nearing launch of air taxi services, has announced its hiring of former top Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official Billy Nolen to oversee safety operations in the continued development of its electric vertical takeoff and landing plane (eVTOL).

Archer broke the news Tuesday, saying Nolen had been hired to the post of chief safety officer of the Santa Clara, California-based eVTOL maker. Nolen ­­– who assumed the role of FAA Acting Administrator two months after top official Steve Dickson resigned in February of 2022 – tendered his own resignation last April ahead of what Reuters recently reported would be his arrival at the air taxi manufacturer.

Nolen, a trained pilot who has served in a variety of positions in armed forces and civilian aviation, left the FAA last week amid prolonged vacancies at the top of the agency, as political battles confound the appointment of Biden Administration nominees.

The FAA’s loss of Nolen’s deep and diversified experience will be Archer’s gain as it seeks to achieve its goal of launching air taxi services in 2025. Prior to doing that, of course, the company’s eVTOL must obtain FAA-type certification – a process already in advanced stages but whose most challenging aspects yet to come will be facilitated by Nolen’s insights and history as a regulator.

As considerable a prize recruit and human asset that Nolen represents to Archer’s air taxi ambitions, his established record as a champion of the fast-approaching advent of eVTOL craft and advanced air mobility services may allow Archer to stake out an even more influential role across the entire sector.

“Billy is an incredible leader and has long been a staunch supporter of the eVTOL aircraft industry, spearheading our country’s and the FAA’s global leadership role in this important area,” said Archer CEO Adam Goldstein in announcing the news. “Together, we will shape the future of transportation and make sustainable, efficient air travel a reality.”

Nolen agreed, sounding enthusiastic about becoming part of a leading private sector company bringing new aviation technology into reality after so long on the FAA side preparing for and managing that kind of aerial innovation.

“The commercialization of eVTOL aircraft is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but rather ‘when’ and after careful consideration and assessing the competitive landscape, I joined Archer because I believe its approach to designing for certification and only developing the key enabling technologies necessary for eVTOL aircraft is the right recipe for success,” Nolen said. “I’m excited to bring my expertise as a former FAA administrator to Archer and believe its dedication to safety, innovation, and commercialization aligns perfectly with my own values and aspirations.”

