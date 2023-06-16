Quantum-Systems’ AI-based push for drone adoption in mining ops

German drone maker Quantum-Systems is joining forces with US-based mining intelligence software company Strayos to empower mining businesses with advanced technology and AI-powered automation.

Strayos specializes in advanced image processing and AI geospatial solutions designed to optimize the mine-to-mill value chain. This includes everything from surveying, planning, drill and blast, and geology analysis to geotechnical, haul road, and stockpile reporting.

The partnership between Quantum-Systems and Strayos envisions incorporating the latter’s expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics with state-of-the-art drone technology. The companies hope their combined offering will enable mining companies to efficiently survey and analyze vast areas of mining sites, identify potential risks, optimize resource allocation, and streamline workflows.

Ravi Sahu, CEO of Strayos, says, “We are thrilled to join forces with Quantum Systems to revolutionize the mining industry. By combining our AI-powered software with Quantum Systems’ cutting-edge drone technology, we can provide mining companies with a comprehensive solution that enhances safety, efficiency, and productivity.”

Basically, Strayos offers an exhaustive suite of AI-powered software solutions that analyze data collected from various sources, including drones, LiDAR scans, and existing mining equipment, to provide real-time insights that companies can act upon. And Quantum Systems’ drones are equipped with six different cameras, including RGB, oblique, multispectral, and a LiDAR scanner that can provide mine operators with accurate and up-to-date aerial intelligence.

As Florian Seibel, CEO of Quantum-Systems, explains:

We believe that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in mining operations. Together with Strayos, we aim to redefine how mining companies approach data collection, analysis, and decision-making, ultimately driving industry-wide transformation.

