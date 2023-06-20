Strix2100 universal drone docking station rolls out from Ohio

It looks like Spright, the drone services division of air medical service provider Air Methods, is set to receive what is being called the only universal and fully autonomous drone docking station in the world. Israel-based StrixDrones tells DroneDJ that the first units of its highly advanced Strix2100 DroneDock are now rolling off the assembly line in Dayton, Ohio.

StrixDrones announced the opening of its US manufacturing facility a little over a year ago. The drone tech company had been awarded a contract by Air Methods, which was looking to build the only bi-directional, drone-based, healthcare-specific delivery network across the United States and beyond. The Israeli company then roped in local material suppliers such as RAM Precision Industries and NCT Technologies Group as subcontractors.

Niv Aharoni, founder and CEO of StrixDrones, explains that, unlike other docking systems, the customizable DroneDock is the only product in the market with a universal, modular-designed landing pad enabling any drone, including eVTOL, from any manufacturer to land without special adjustments.

The docking station is available in two sizes: Strix1600 and Strix2100. The latter, specifically, comes with several desirable features such as internal climate control, smart charging, an external telemetric weather system, real-time alerts, and multi-station connections.

“I knew Dayton was the ideal location for our only US-based manufacturing facility and the cooperation we’ve received over the past year, especially from the Dayton Region Israel Trade Alliance (DRITA), Dayton Development Coalition, and the Entrepreneurs’ Center, supports that assumption,” Aharoni says.

“Our drone airport is a game changer in the UAS industry for commercial and defense applications, and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve accomplished here. It’s exciting to see the first units completed and ready for delivery, and this is just the beginning.”

