New firmware updates for DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series, Mavic 3M

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 4 2023 - 1:51 am PT
1 Comment
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series firmware update

DJI has released new firmware updates for its popular commercial drone series, Mavic 3 Enterprise. At the same time, a new software package is also available to download for DJI’s compact agricultural and environmental monitoring drone Mavic 3 Multispectral.

DJI’s latest portable commercial drone series comes in two versions: the $3,628 Mavic 3E and the $5,498 Mavic 3T (the T indicates a thermal sensor). While the Mavic 3E is designed primarily for mapping and surveying functions, the 3T model targets firefighting, search and rescue, inspections, and night missions.

The new software package available to download and install now brings the aircraft firmware of Mavic 3E/3T up to v07.00.01.02, while the remote controller firmware can now be updated to  v02.00.05.01. You can also update the Pilot 2 app and DJI Assistant 2 to v7.0.2.2 and v2.1.9, respectively.

The highlight of this firmware update is that it optimizes some of the DJI Pilot 2 information such as prompts. It also gives users the ability to purchase FlightHub 2 software through the Pilot 2 app. But funnily (or rather, frustratingly) enough, this update does not address the laundry list of known bugs and issues that accompanied the last firmware update from March 2023.

In the meantime, Mavic 3M drone users can update their aircraft to version 07.00.01.02, while the remote controller can be brought up to v02.00.05.01. Here also both the Pilot 2 app and DJI Assistant 2 will need to be updated to their latest versions, with DJI Assistant 2 for MG being brought up to v2.1.3.

The release notes for Mavic 3M’s new firmware are even more scanty though, with the only thing DJI saying being it has optimized some of the Pilot 2 information such as prompts.

Read: Remote ID firmware could be delayed for DJI Air 2, Mavic 2 drones

