DJI Air 3 drone, new remote controllers hit the FCC database

After keeping the rumor mill in overdrive these last couple of weeks, the highly anticipated DJI Air 3 showed up in regulatory filings today. And accompanying the new DJI drone in the FCC database are two yet-to-be-announced remote controllers, DJI RC 2 and DJI RC-N2.

While there’s not much to glean from the FCC filing; DJI has made the usual confidentiality request to hide photos, user manuals, etc. But one thing is clear — we are getting closer to a potential launch date with a timeline that is in sync with our earlier report.

Lately, DJI has been unleashing new product teasers the same day as they show up on the US FCC. So, we would keep an eye out for that. But as is the case with most DJI products, the Air 3 has already been leaked heavily.

German website WinFuture was the first to share what appear to be professional marketing images of the new DJI drone and its peripherals. And they show the aircraft flaunting a dual-camera setup with a body design reminiscent of the Mavic 3. Interestingly, none of the cameras bear a Hasselblad marking, indicating that this could be the key distinction between the Mavic lineup and the Air series.

As the FCC filings confirm, DJI is also planning to release two upgraded drone remote controllers with the Air 3. The new RC 2 largely resembles the original RC that was released with the $888 Mini 3 Pro, but it now sports two external antennas for even better connectivity. And while no external changes are visible on the RC-N2, a superior connection with the drone is definitely on the cards.

Another critical piece of information confirmed by the FCC paperwork is that the Air 3 will boast a 4241mAh battery, which is about 30% larger than the battery pack of its predecessor. And this should increase the total flight time significantly compared to the Air 2S, which is currently seeing its best discounts in a bid to clear up inventory.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more on the DJI Air 3 and its new remote controllers!

Read more: DJI’s best smartphone gimbal now tracks subjects better than ever

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.