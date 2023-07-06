The DJI Air 3 could bring a quality life upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

We are getting closer to the release of the DJI Air 3, as evidenced by the recent FCC filings early on Thursday morning. Additionally, we have seen some new details about the potential features that may be included when the drone is finally launched.

According to DJI leaker Jasper Ellens, the DJI Air 3 might include an upgraded battery charger as part of the Fly More Combo. This enhanced charger will allow owners to charge multiple batteries simultaneously, eliminating the need to rely on third-party charging equipment. This is a significant improvement for those who desire this feature and a win for us.

For those who haven’t considered this previously, it’s worth noting that the charging cases and strips included with DJI’s Fly More Combos can only charge one battery at a time. Therefore, if you require a more efficient and time-saving charging process, your only option until now has been third-party chargers.

Now, it appears that DJI is replacing those third-party manufacturers with its own product, at least for the Air 3.

Ellens also claims that the Air 3 will be equipped with a completely new O4 transmission system, which likely explains the introduction of the new controllers alongside the drone. If this rumor is indeed true, we can anticipate higher bitrates, reduced latency, and an extended range for the Air 3.

Rumor has it the #Air3 will be the first drone and RC’s with O4 (Ocusync 4) pic.twitter.com/wsUtIFTTIF — Jasper Ellens | DJI Flight Club (@JasperEllens) July 4, 2023

Over the past few weeks, there has been a surge in Air 3 rumors and leaks, indicating that we are nearing the release of DJI’s new mid-tier drone.

With marketing photos showcasing the new dual camera system and details surfacing in the FCC database, the only thing we are waiting on now is an event announcement from DJI. Considering the presence of FCC filings, it is reasonable to assume that the release will take place within the next month or two. Stay tuned for more updates.

