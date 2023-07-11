New York expands drone fleets monitoring beaches amid rising shark fears

Tobay, or Not Tobay (Beach)

New York state officials are providing funding for additional drones to monitor downstate beaches following a series of shark attacks off NYC and Long Island weekend and vacation spots, and the frenzy of news coverage those produced.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the reinforcement of drone assets provided to New York City and Long Island municipalities after five shark incidents were reported at beaches over the extended July 4th weekend.

Those followed earlier scares or injuries that some observers contend have not been considerably higher on average than normal years, but which generated world-wide media attention that served to increase public fear nevertheless.

Under Hochul’s initiative, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation will distribute what where were described as “dozens of drones” as part of the UAV shark monitoring operation it has overseen in recent years.

After both sightings of and actual attacks by sharks off downstate beaches began gaining wider attention, the New York State Office of Parks initiated its UAV surveillance project in 2021. That began with several drones, which with the support of additional funding has expanded to what are now scores.

Though the total cost budgeted for increased aerial shark monitoring was not stipulated by Hochul, the figure has to be significant. Beyond the expense of procuring new, double-digit UAVs, the broadening of new York’s effort will also include training operators to supplement the 33 licensed pilots already involved in the effort.

There has been some debate between commentators about whether the presence of sharks has actually increased in recent years, or if that perception has instead been driven by hot item-seeking media attention.

Some oceanographers, however, believe the former is not only probable, but inevitable, as global warming affects ocean temperatures in ways that both facilitate and encourage shark feeding migration higher north than usual.

Either way, the concerns over shark risks poses a sufficiently pointed threat to the summer economies of coastal New York City and Long Island beach communities that Hochul is again moving to increase security measures with larger deployments of drones, jet skis, lifeguards, and other surveillance and intervention responses.

“New York has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and I’ve directed State personnel to do everything possible to keep beachgoers safe this summer,” Governor Hochul said. “Ahead of the busy summer season, we developed new tools and strategies to monitor marine wildlife and protect the health and safety of New Yorkers. These new drones will increase the shark monitoring capacity of local governments across Long Island and New York City, ensuring local beaches are safe for all beachgoers.”

