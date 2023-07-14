FAA-AUVSI host paired drone and AAM forums in August

In an effort to fly two major event kites from the same string – and encourage comingling of aerial activities at their heart – the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) are pairing up to host twinned drone and advanced air mobility (AAM) conferences next month at the same time and venue.

The FAA and AUVSI are encouraging prospective attendees to register for the August 1-3 events, and are hoping the coinciding discussions will encourage cross-pollination of expertise in the not unrelated spheres of drone and AAM activity.

The 8th Annual FAA Drone Symposium – and the first-ever Advanced Air Mobility Summit – will be simultaneously staged at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland.

Though discussions and presentations will obviously be parsed into individual drone and AAM disciplines, each side of the schedule will feature representatives from the FAA and other government agencies, as well as international aviation experts, industry leaders, and specialists from academia.

Session hosts and panelists will discuss the latest news and state of play in the development and diversification of drone applications, and the work toward launching and integrating AAM aircraft and services like air taxis into the national airspace.

Adopting the theme “Time to Accelerate,” the Drone Symposium will examine FAA efforts to create a regulatory framework for advanced drone operations like beyond visual line of sight flights and develop UAV air traffic management systems. Other areas of focus will be remote ID compliance, ethics in autonomous systems and gaining public trust, and a range of other topics.

The maiden AAM Summit will be themed “Leveraging the Skies,” and hold sessions and workshops examining how air taxis and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft will change the future of aviation.

Panelists and speakers will delve into the FAA’s ongoing work in certification, and enabling enable safe, efficient, and secure operation of next generation aircraft – both piloted and autonomous. The wider list of subjects includes international harmonization, vertiports, government applications, and where, when, and why investors may want to finance the sector.

Anyone interested in learning more about the conjoined FAA-AUVSI forums, or registering for one or both events, can get full details at https://aamsummit.org/home and https://faadronesymposium.org/home .

