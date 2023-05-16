In wink to nearing FAA rule, Dronetag offers ‘BS’ remote ID device

Czech UAV tech startup Dronetag is helping pilots in the US stay regulation complaint, save money in doing so, and also show their true feelings about new rules coming into force in September with the company’s new and evocatively named Dronetag BS remote ID product.

Unveiled last week during the Xponential 2023 conference in Colorado, Dronetag BS will become available on Monday, May 22, for the one-day pre-order reduced price of $49, before rising to what will be its habitual $89. The company says the ultra-compact device will permit drone operators to easily upgrade their craft to become instantly compliant with Federal Aviation Administration remote identification rules that take effect September 16.

Of course, most newer drones have been or will be delivered with remote ID tech aboard, but users of most older UAVs will need to install solutions by third-party solution producers like Dronetag. Aware of that unwanted obligation, the Prague-based company playfully decided to give its device the “poetic name, ‘Dronetag BS,’ which stands for Basic Solution, but it also refers to what hobby pilots most often call the new remote ID policy.”

In an effort to alleviate the frustration and financial pain of pilots having to upgrade to become compliant, Dronetag is introducing its remote ID “BS” for the reduced $49 price next Monday. Pre-orders that day, as well as later purchases at for the usual $89 cost, can be made at shop.dronetag.cz and the landing page.

In addition to enabling real-time tracking and remote identification under the looming FAA rule, purchase of a Dronetag BS – which weighs in at just the 0.105 oz., antennas included – will give buyers access to the startup’s multi-platform mobile app. That allows users to check nearby airspaces, plan missions, browse real-time flight data, inspect other airborne drones, and stay notified about any hazards around them.

“Dronetag’s mission is to make drone flying accessible, safe, and enjoyable for everyone, and our device Dronetag BS is a major leap forward in that direction,” said Dronetag CEO Lukas Brchl. “We are confident that this product will prove to be a game-changer in the industry, making it easier than ever for aeromodelers and FPV pilots to comply with regulations while enjoying their favorite hobby. Maybe the honest name of this device will even make their day; who knows.”

Even if the inside joke at the FAA’s expense doesn’t cause Dronetag BS users to leap with joy, the device will provide a range of capacities that will keep them compliant and make drone flights easier to orchestrate. Its list of features includes:

Easy installation and compatibility with various aircraft hardware setups

Real-time tracking and remote ID compliant with the FAA rule

Powered from the existing aircraft or a small LiPo battery (up to 17V input)

Configuration and firmware updates via Dronetag App

Can be used as GNSS input to Betaflight controller*

Can be used as a telemetry module for popular RC radios*

Flight information logging to flash memory for easy visualization in Dronetag App, Google Earth, or similar*

Just 0.105 oz weight, including Bluetooth and GNSS antenna

Size 0.66 x 0.55 x 0.19 in

*Available through upcoming firmware upgrade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.