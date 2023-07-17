Singapore to deploy 50 drone Remote ID sensors covering entire city-state

A new, ubiquitous drone Remote ID network is being rolled out in Singapore. The island nation plans to deploy 50 drone tracking sensors across its entire land area by the end of 2024.

According to UK-based airspace management company Drone Defence Services, which has been roped in to prove the technical viability of a wide-area sensor network, the pilot phase involves the installation of three AeroSentry Zero drone detection sensors at trial sites.

Following this, phase one will see several Remote ID sensors being deployed across Singapore’s southern region, with phase two focusing on the northern part and phase three covering the central area. The project is being run in conjunction with telecom company Metropolitan Wireless International.

Drone Defence explains the ground-based infrastructure approach will be combined with its cloud-based airspace monitoring system AeroTracker which will display any conspicuous drone activity to authorized personnel. Further, the company’s FAA-approved real-time drone transponder AeroPing is being leveraged to ensure the accuracy of the Remote ID sensors.

Richard Gill, Drone Defence CEO and founder, says, “The installation of the AeroSentry Zero sensor network is extensive and will provide full coverage of the 720 sq km city-state to ensure all conspicuous drones are identified and visible. This Remote ID network will also provide visibility for Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (UTM) systems, offering data and analytics into drone flight paths, trends, and areas to avoid for flight corridors.”

As Gill explains, services such as FoodPanda “PANDAFLY” could utilize this data for inter-island food drone deliveries which are currently under trial.

Singapore doesn’t take drone intrusions lightly. A Chinese student was recently fined $3,500 for taking drone photos of his girlfriend at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. And last year, a Singaporean man was fined a whopping $37,000 for unlawfully flying a DJI Mavic 2 Zoom near a military airbase.

