New York City eases draconian drone rules with new drone permit process

New York City has taken the first major step toward softening its reputation as among the world’s most hostile places for drone use with the unveiling of a new permitting process aimed at liberalizing what has until now been a near blanket ban on UAV operation.

The new system was announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams alongside Edward A. Caban, the recently named Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) that will administer the drone permit process. Creation of the facility comes just two weeks after a public hearing seeking input on the proposed easing of restrictions.

The process calls for anyone wanting to pilot a drone within New York City limits to file a request on a newly minted NYPD webpage, proving activity and location details of planned outings and proof they’ve “obtained authorization to operate their devices from the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Though the procedure was described as open to “individuals and entities,” information given elsewhere suggests authorizations will be granted primarily to appropriate municipal administrations, and private businesses with legitimate reasons for flying the craft in the city.

“Today, New York City is flying into the future, using drones to make city services faster and safer, and likely saving taxpayer dollars as well,” said Adams, noting the craft’s previous deployment mainly by fire and police in emergency response. “With these rules, we are paving the way for drones to help in New Yorkers’ everyday lives – not just in emergency situations. Drones are going to allow us to make façade inspections faster and safer, help us inspect and maintain our bridges, tunnels, and critical infrastructure, and allow us to monitor our beaches more easily for unauthorized swimmers and hazardous conditions, among other things.”

Though the official announcement said permits issued by the NYPD will cover drone flights originating from “a site temporarily designated as a take-off or landing” location, language elsewhere indicates missions may also originate from spots closer to work being carried out.

For example, in cases where permit holders plan “to capture video, photo, or audio, they will be required to notify the relevant community boards, and (post) public notices within 100 feet of the take-off and landing sites in advance.”

Still uncertain is how the public will respond to the new permitting process – and intended increase in drone activity it’s expected to generate.

Just last Sunday, the NYPD carried out discreet testing of UAVs for use broadcasting messages to residents in areas affected by extreme weather or other emergencies.

The force’s decidedly low profile in that project – which New York City authorities announced without using the word “drone” – presumably reflected their wariness to reawaken the pronounced hostility various public and civil liberties groups have voiced in the past to the use of drones in any manner that might involve privacy-violating surveillance of people.

