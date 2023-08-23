 Skip to main content

InDro data gathering drones deployed in support of BC firefighters

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Aug 23 2023 - 1:14 am PT
0 Comments
InDro drones firefighters

Canadian next-generation terrestrial and aerial vehicle specialist InDro Robotics has joined the effort to battle wildfires that have been punishing the nation for weeks with data-gathering drone deployments to assist firefighters in British Columbia.

Toronto-based InDro staged the first of its drone flights on Monday in BC, where its craft have been called in by local officials to provide analytical data and evolving on-ground situational awareness support of firefighters. Those initial sorties were made around Kelowna, where the company’s UAVs are carrying out both thermal monitoring and damage assessment missions.

The latter, says InDro, involve drones using FLIR sensors to identify wildfire hot spots that are prioritized in firefighting strategies, as well as in monitoring underground burns that have ignited beneath Kelowna’s landfill.

Damage assessment activity, meanwhile, is being performed by pairing InDro drones and Spexigon data acquisition and processing software, which simplifies production of high-resolution ground imagery.

That combination is enabling faster and more complete collection and assembly of precise visuals of burned and vulnerable terrain – and even automating pre-planned flight activity to boot. 

Read: InDro earns FAA BVLOS waiver for US drone inspections – ‘a Canadian first’

An additional benefit of using Spexigon software in its support of firefighters in the Kelowna area, says InDro CEO Philip Reece, is the platform’s automatic creation of an increasingly enriched database. That accumulating reserve of information can easily and securely be accessed by firefighters to most effectively battle evolving blazes until they’re controlled.

“Obtaining high-resolution photogrammetry requires precise flying – including maintaining a consistent height above ground level,” says Reece of the InDro-Spexigon tandem. “The automated flights will ensure consistent photos – which will provide decision-makers with a clear picture of what’s been damaged, and to what extent.”

In addition to its aerial data collection support of firefighters around Kelowna, InDro is also flying drone missions for the city of Kamloops further north. 

ReadNew Montana law targets drone pilots disrupting firefighting efforts

Officials in both municipalities have reported significant problems of unauthorized drone flights around not only banned wildfire areas as the crisis has grown, but even repeated craft inside Kelowna’s restricted airport space. 

Aware of the disabling consequences of such illicit aerial activities to continued operation of firefighters’ aircraft, InDro says is working closely with officials to ensure its UAVs pose no additional complications to the effort they seek to assist.

“Drone-gathered data – whether thermal or visual – helps those in charge make the best possible decisions in a rapidly changing situation,” says Reece. “We will fly missions as long as required, and offer any other assistance we can. We hope the situation for the tens of thousands of people impacted by this disaster returns to normal as soon as possible.”

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Canada

Canada
firefighting

firefighting
wildfires firefighters InDro

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.