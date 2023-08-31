Insta360 is having a big sale for Labor Day 2023

Labor Day weekend is almost here. And the close of summer season is coming with sweet savings on some of the latest and most popular photography gear from Insta360, the Chinese powerhouse that has revolutionized 360-degree video and stills for the masses. Here’s a quick overview of the deals and discounts you don’t want to miss.

Top deals from Insta360 Labor Day sale

18% off on Sphere invisible drone camera: This innovative, invisible 360-degree drone camera will turn your DJI Mavic Air 2 or the Air 2S into an all-powerful content production tool. With the Insta360 Sphere attached, the drone becomes totally invisible in 360-degree footage.

8% off on Insta360 Flow AI-tracking smartphone gimbal: The brand-new Flow is Insta360’s first smartphone gimbal. It’s easily one of the most advanced AI-tracking smartphone stabilizers you can find on the market today. Paired with a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and power bank, it has everything you need to shoot pro-level content on the go.

5% off on Insta360 X3 action camera: With new 1/2-inch 48MP sensors and a 2.29-inch touchscreen, Insta360 X3 is an incredibly powerful camera. It can capture 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect, or 72MP photos with stunning details. X3 can also double as a standard action cam with Single-Lens Mode upgraded to sharp, ultra-wide 4K.

18% off on Insta360 ONE X2 camera: Part camera, part sidekick, the ONE X2 offers unbreakable stabilization, 5.7K 360 video, IPX8 waterproofing, a 360 touch display, and a range of AI-powered editing features. The camera catches the action in every direction, so you don’t have to point while shooting. Just choose your favorite angle during editing, or let ONE X2’s AI do it for you.

20-25% off on Insta360 ONE RS: Using a three-part design – one battery, one processor, and three quick-swapping lenses – ONE RS effortlessly transforms from a traditional action cam to a creative 360 cam. A high-performance 4K Boost Lens with a 1/2-inch 48MP image sensor offers stunningly detailed wide-angle videos and photos, while a powerful Core offers better than ever in-camera stabilization, crisper audio, and more.

5% off on Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition: “Co-engineered with Leica,” the 1-Inch 360 Edition allows creators to easily capture creative shots that would be impossible with traditional shooting rigs. The camera boasts dual 1-inch sensors, capable of shooting stunning 6K 360 footage and 21MP 360 photos.

10% off on accessories: If you’re buying a new camera, or even if you’re an existing Insta360 customer, this Labor Day sale is your chance to grab 10% off on the company’s diverse range of camera and gimbal accessories.

Happy shopping!

