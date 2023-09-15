Ahead of Mini 4 launch, DJI releases new Mini 3 drone firmware

DJI has released a new firmware update for Mini 3. Aircraft firmware v01.00.0300 is now available to download for the sub-250-gram drone.

Now, this new firmware is nowhere as exciting as the previous version 01.00.0200, which gave the 4K flying camera the ability to capture 48MP RAW photos. According to DJI’s release notes, all this firmware does is work under the hood to quash some bugs. But that doesn’t make the update any less important since ultimately these fixes help to improve the overall product safety and stability.

You likely know the Mini 3 is an affordable, travel-friendly aircraft that comes with the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the more expensive Mini 3 Pro. Its default photography mode churns out 12MP images, but DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology helps the drone to click 48MP photos, too. You can further record dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. And in the True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

DJI is currently offering the drone’s Fly More Combo at a discount, which could be because the Mini 4 Pro has hit the FCC database and could see an official launch soon.

Note that along with the aircraft firmware, you will also need to update your drone remote controller. Depending on which model you use, v04.16.0400 is now available for the DJI RC-N1 (without screen) remote controller and DJI RC firmware can be brought up to v01.03.0500. The DJI Fly app version compatible with this firmware is 1.11.4, which was released earlier this month — primarily to bring the new Vision Assist flight safety feature to the Mavic 3 series.

