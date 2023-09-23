The Buzz Podcast: Skydio’s new drone and more DJI rumors

This week Yifei and Seth discuss Skydio’s release of its X10 drone to compete directly with DJI’s M30 and Autel’s Max 4T. They also speculate as to what DJI’s rumored Matrice 3D could be after months of leaks.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!
The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.
Stories discuss in this episode:
- Skydio launches X10 drone with three cameras, dramatically advanced AI
- Leaked photos reveal powerful new DJI drone Matrice 3D
- FAA delays Remote ID deadline until March 16
Hosts:
Checkout more Buzz episodes:
Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Comments