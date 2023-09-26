Joby makes ‘first eVTOL’ air taxi delivery in US to Air Force

Adding to its collection of precedents in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft development, Joby said it has become the first manufacturer of future air taxis to deliver its craft to a US customer – in this case the Air Force.

Joby announced the delivery of the first of up to nine eVTOL aircraft to the US Air Force Monday, part of a deal initially inked last April worth $55 million. Last month the Santa Cruz, California-based battery-powered aircraft developer increased the scope of that relationship through an agreement under the Air Force’s Agility Prime program worth an additional $45 million. The company said its hand-over of that first craft is “believed to be the first electric air taxi delivered in the US.”

Total eVTOL business Joby has contracted under the Air Force’s Agility Prime program is worth up to $131 million, with other air taxi deals with additional US Department of Defense (DOD) agencies upping that amount to $163 million.

Arrival of the Joby eVTOL at Edwards Air Force Base doubles as the first delivery of a next generation air taxi to a US military client.

Under their agreement, the craft will be operated by both Air Force and Joby pilots, with the company retaining ownership of the vehicles. Test flights will be used to trial a range of logistics missions, including less expensive and emissions-free transportation of cargo and passenger transportation than helicopters and ground vehicles currently provide.

In delivering its first eVTOL for US Air Force use six months ahead of schedule, Joby not only adds another “first” accomplishment in its race with competitors to launch certified air taxi production and services, but it also provides the company with a valuable, largely unfettered laboratory to test and refine its aircraft.

Unlike field work developers carry out progressing eVTOLs toward eventual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, aerial activity at US military installations isn’t restricted by civil airspace regulations.

Joby is hoping that extra flexibility under Air Force aegis will allow it to speed trials of its electric aircraft. Moreover, flights of what will amount to repurposed air taxis will also involve the participation and interaction with aviation experts from NASA, with which the startup has maintained a productive partnership over the years.

“The longstanding support of the DOD and NASA has been critical to the rapid development of electric aviation and eVTOL aircraft, and demonstrates how successful public-private partnerships can bring new technology to life at speed,” said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “We’re proud to join the ranks of revolutionary aircraft that first demonstrated their capabilities at Edwards Air Force Base, including the first American jet fighter, the first supersonic aircraft, and many others that have pushed the boundaries of aviation technology.”

The potential monetary and developmental value of supplying and working with US military agencies hasn’t been lost on eVTOL sector rivals. Archer Aviation has also been actively pursuing its partnership with the US Air Force, which last July inked a $142 million deal involving up to six of the startup’s Midnight air taxis for various transport purposes.

