Air taxi maker Archer signs $142M eVTOL deal with US Air Force

Archer, California developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced a contract with the US Air Force worth up to $142 million, and opening the door to deployment of its Midnight air taxi plane for operation adapted to military activities.

Santa Clara-based Archer said it had signed the agreement to supply up to six of its Midnight eVTOL craft to the US Air Force once continued testing and other work toward certification allows. Awaiting that time, the startup will provide military partners with related development data on the craft, and work with them on pilot training, maintenance, and repair systems.

It’s unknown what the details and costs of all such additional aspects of the deal are. Yet even rolling those revealed into the overall per-vehicle price estimation yields a $23.6 million figure for each Midnight eVTOLs involved – an interesting albeit not generally applicable clue in what up until now has been a rather secretive air taxi emerging sector.

More significant to Archer than per unit income generated by the partnership, however, will be the larger door opened to potential procurement of Midnight air taxis by the US Air Force and other military corps, and their deployment of the eVTOL for short range personnel and supply transport.

Various military branches already maintain advanced, multi-purpose drone programs, with several also looking to test eVTOLs to move staff and logistics around using sustainable, non-fossil power.

Of particular interest to US Air Force officials, Archer said, was the Midnight air taxi’s anticipated payload of approximately 1,000 lbs., proprietary electric powertrain system, low noise profile, and vertical takeoff and landing capabilities that reduce operational spaces required to those of helicopters.

“This historic agreement reflects the steadfast commitment by our Armed Forces to embrace the cutting-edge technology our eVTOL aircraft offer,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer CEO. “It’s clear that the development and commercialization of eVTOL technology continues to remain a national priority. We look forward to working closely with the US Department of Defense and the US Air Force to integrate Midnight into their operational fleet with a focus on transport, logistics, and rescue operations.”

The US Air Force contract flows from Archer’s involvement with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) AFWERX Agility Prime program since 2021. That has studied, among other things, the potential uses, economies, and advantages of eVTOL aircraft in military deployment. Sector rival Joby has also participated in – and generated air taxi orders from – the same forward-looking military project.

To facilitate and nurture deployment of eVTOLs by the US Air Force and other agencies, Archer in May created an in-house Government Services Advisory Board, assembling both air taxi tech and operational experts and ex-members of the armed forces.

“As a retired senior military leader who was responsible for US forces, operations, and activities throughout the continent of Africa, I’m thrilled with this agreement and its potential impact on the capabilities of our Armed Forces,” said retired Four-Star General and Archer board member Steve Townsend. “The United States has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and this partnership demonstrates our nation’s commitment to maintain that position. I commend the visionary leadership at DoD which led to this contract, and Archer’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of aviation technology.”

