DJI delivery drone gets FCC approval for US launch

DJI has filed paperwork with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to bring its first-ever delivery drone, FlyCart 30, to North America. The drone was first unveiled in China in August 2023.

FlyCart 30 supports two modes of delivery: a cargo box and a winch crane system. The product’s official release onto the FCC database indicates that it could be flying in the US skies pretty soon! Here’s what we know about the DJI delivery drone so far…

FlyCart 30 specs and features

FlyCart 30 adopts a 4-axis, 8-propeller multi-rotor configuration with a maximum payload capacity of 30 kg in dual battery mode and a maximum range of 16 km with a full load. Equip the drone with only one battery, and you can increase the payload capacity to 40 kg. But dual batteries are recommended because they are a part of the drone’s redundancy system. If one battery fails during a delivery operation, the other can take over and ensure the aircraft’s safe return.

Additional safety features include intelligent obstacle avoidance, dual radar, an ADS-B signal receiver, and a built-in parachute system for controlled descent during critical failure. For emergency scenarios, FlyCart 30 also allows operators to set up multiple safe landing points.

We also know that DJI’s delivery drone is an all-weather machine that boasts IP55 weather protection and 12m/s maximum wind-speed resistance. The aircraft can achieve a maximum flight speed of 20m/s and stay airborne for up to 18 minutes with two self-heating batteries and a 30 kg payload.

Further, the drone is equipped with DJI’s O3 video transmission system, which provides a strong signal up to 20 km away and facilitates operations beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the operator. Meanwhile, to meet the transportation needs of different altitudes and especially hard-to-reach mountainous regions, the aircraft’s maximum flight altitude has been set at 6,000 meters.

For more complex environments, such as those where transmission signals may be hindered, the drone supports DJI’s 4G cellular dongle. But that’s not even the most exciting part! FlyCart 30 allows for dual control of the machine. Meaning, pilots in two places can switch the control authority of the drone with one push of a button and work together to effectively solve the problems of signal occlusion and insufficient delivery accuracy in long-distance transportation.

Coming to the delivery methods supported by the drone, the first is the container load method. This mode leverages standard-sized EPP containers, which are used extensively within the returnable packaging and automotive industry. The cargo box can be assembled and disassembled quickly, within three minutes, to facilitate the loading and unloading of materials.

And for scenarios where it may not be safe for the drone to land or take off, an empty crane method can be used. This winch-based, cable drop system supports both automatic and manual control methods. The maximum length of the delivery cable has been capped at 20 meters, with the fastest retractable speed reaching 0.8 m/s.

DJI has been quick to point out that it has equipped the drone with an intelligent anti-sway feature, effectively eliminating cargo swinging and improving the overall stability of the aircraft. In this mode, the cargo is released automatically once it touches the ground.

What does the DJI delivery drone cost?

The starting price of the new DJI delivery drone was set at $17,000 in China at launch. We don’t know what it would cost in the US, but the standard package comes with a FlyCart 30 aircraft, DJI RC Plus remote controller, two Intelligent Flight Batteries, and a charging hub and cables. It’s worth highlighting that the company has also launched a new air transportation cloud platform, DJI Transport, to facilitate flight planning and multi-machine management.

