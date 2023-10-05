Skyports flies Pyka heavy-lift cargo drones in UK Royal Navy trials

The UK UAV company Skyports Drone Services didn’t wait long to put its decision to acquire Pyka heavy-lift cargo craft into action, announcing this week it had successfully completed a trial of their aerial applications during a Royal Navy tech demonstration event.

London-based Skyports announced it had performed flights of its Pelican cargo drones, which it bought earlier this year from California startup Pyka, during the Royal Navy’s recent Uncrewed Aerial Systems Heavy Lift Challenge (UASHLC). The objective it attained, the company said, was to demonstrate the UAVs’ utility in long range beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights and diverse maritime missions.

Performance of Skyport’s Pelican craft was part of the second phase of the Royal Navy’s heavy-lift competition, during which the Pyka drones transported medical supplies, equipment, and humanitarian aid in simulated military scenarios. The flights took place before assembled UK military brass, tech specialists, and procurement officials at the UASHLC test site in Cornwall.

Skyports Drone Services has a long record of drone delivery and related transport services across the UK, as well as for governments, public administrations, and private companies around the world.

Skyports’ move to acquire Pyka Pelican heavy-lift cargo drones clearly reflected its evolution from using only on smaller craft in its work. It now plans on also operating the kind of heavy UAVs capable of autonomous, long-range, and BVLOS services to transport big freight loads traditionally hauled by traditional airplanes.

Pyka’s Pelican drones are fully automated, 100% electric aircraft boasting a maximum payload capacity of 175 kg., flight range 350 km., and loading and maintenance requirements needing little supporting ground infrastructure.

Skyports Drone Services director Alex Brown said the successful participation in the Royal Navy heavy-lift competition was not only a big milestone for the company’s continuing diversification of its activities and capacities. He indicated it also marked another step forward for the wider sector in fulfilling the entire range of potentials before it.

“Highly automated, heavy-lift, BVLOS drone delivery operations are a game-changer for hard-to-reach and remote places,” said Brown. “Watching Pelican Cargo take off from UK soil for the first time was a huge milestone that marks an evolution in our UAS capabilities. Our work on the Royal Navy Heavy Lift Challenge will continue to push the boundaries of uncrewed aviation to find cutting-edge solutions that support humanitarian aid and logistics operations.”

