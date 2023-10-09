DJI set to launch new drone surveying solution tomorrow

DJI has teased the launch of a new product at an event scheduled for October 10 at the German expo and conference INTERGEO 2023. According to the teaser promo, DJI could release a state-of-the-art drone LiDAR solution for professionals in the field of surveying and geodesy.

DJI’s latest offering will be unveiled at 3 p.m. CEST during the “Unlocking Precision: Elevating the Power of Drone Lidar Data for Accurate Surveys” presentation by solution engineer Kyle Miller at booth C27.54.

Powerful Range, Elevated Precision.

Oct 10, 2023 | 9 AM (EDT)

The drone maker explains in a statement:

In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, surveyors are seeking innovative solutions to enhance accuracy and efficiency in their work. This session aims to delve into the evolution of drone LiDAR technology and its ability to revolutionize surveying practices. By capturing highly detailed and precise data from above, drone LiDAR systems offer surveyors a new level of accuracy, speed, and versatility. As the world’s leading drone manufacturer, DJI will show you our best LiDAR solutions for better efficiency, accuracy, and data quality.

In addition to this product launch, DJI is organizing two more sessions at INTERGEO 2023: “Complete Workflow Solutions: Empowering the Geospatial Industry,” presented by DJI global solutions engineering director Freda Peng, and “Opportunities for effective data acquisition for the Digital Twin,” which will be presented in collaboration with drone solutions provider Globe Flight.

