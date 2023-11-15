 Skip to main content

DJI releases new M30 drone remote controller firmware to improve stability

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 15 2023 - 7:40 am PT
DJI has released a new firmware update for the remote controller of the Matrice 30 (M30) drone. The aim is to improve the stability of the system.

While there’s no change in the aircraft firmware v08.00.00.03 of the compact and portable commercial drone, DJI has bumped up the RC Plus remote controller firmware from v02.02.04.05 to v02.02.05.07. The DJI Pilot 2 app has also been updated to v8.0.0.38.

The DJI M30 was launched in March 2022 as a testament to what a compact, folding drone – one that can fit into a backpack – can also offer performance that you would typically expect from much bigger platforms such as the M300 RTK. The M30 boasts a 48 MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor camera with 200× digital zoom, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, 8K photo, 4K/30fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away.

A 7-inch widescreen DJI RC Plus remote controller with dual control mode makes the M30 all the more efficient in a wide range of weather and environmental conditions. It includes more physical buttons than ever before, allowing pilots to build muscle memory, quickly access important flight features, and take advantage of a more seamless flight experience.  

Further, the remote controller uses batteries that last for almost six hours of flight time. And if the controller runs low on charge, instead of landing the drone and interrupting missions, operators can hot-swap a fresh battery in and keep working.

Geospatial platform UP42 partners with GLOBHE on drone data

