DJI Air 2S Black Friday deal goes live with 20% off on drone combo

Another DJI Black Friday drone deal has gone live with the Air 2S and Air 2S Fly More Combo seeing discounts of 20% (up to $260 in savings) until Nov. 27. Adorama, meanwhile, has decided to sweeten the deal by throwing in a set of Aries ND filters worth $39.95 for free with the drone.

The Air 2S is a compact and agile “all-in-one” drone that can capture 20MP still images and video in 5.4K with its one-inch sensor. Compatible with multiple DJI remote controllers, including the RC-N1, DJI RC, and DJI RC Pro, the drone is designed keeping the needs of content creators and travelers in mind.

The Air 2S comes with 31 minutes of maximum flight time and a robust safety system that includes four-way obstacle avoidance. You have O3, DJI’s third iteration of OcuSync video transmission technology, telling you that your connection to the drone is stable. And you get to leverage MasterShots for automatic flight path planning to set the drone’s course while recording video.

You also have FocusTrack, which includes a suite of pre-programmed flight modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest, so you can easily mimic the focus, control, and movement of a professional video operator.

Moreover, the quality of still images that you get straight out of the box is pretty darn impressive. The colors appear accurate and the drone’s dynamic range capabilities ensure it doesn’t struggle too much with scenes that run the gamut from deep blacks to brighter areas.

With the ongoing Black Friday deal, you can grab the Air 2S for $799, a markdown of $200 on the typical selling price of $999. At the same time, the Fly More Combo, which features two additional batteries and a host of useful accessories, can be picked up for only $1,039 instead of the typical selling price of $1,259.

In addition to the Air 2S, DJI is also offering discounts on the Avata FPV drone, Mini 2 SE, and Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) this Black Friday.

