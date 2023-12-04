Heisha already offers a tailor-made Tesla Cybertruck drone dock

Just hours after leading US electric car company Tesla unveiled its new Cybertruck, Chinese UAV dock specialist Heisha unveiled its new drone nesting system tailor-made to fit Elon Musk’s newest ride.

Clearly the product of advance development work ahead of Thursday’s much anticipated Cybertruck rollout, Heisha announced its coinciding release of the “DCap CT drone dock specifically designed for the Tesla” pickup immediately after. Because, of course, if you’re the kind of person who’s going to drop $61,000 for an entry-price Muskmobile – and up to $100,000 to make the fully adorned version your very own – you’ll necessarily also insist on having ready-made accessories to store, charge, and fly your drone while driving the thing around.

Whether they’ve brought “I want it all, now” attitudes into buying their Cybertrucks or not, Heisha is ready to fulfill such exigent expectations from any and all Tesla clients procuring its adapted UAV docks. The DCap, for starters, is compatible with popular yet diverse craft from DJI, Skydio, Autel, and Parrot, and features self-adjusting charging currents from 2S to 4S to ensure aerial vehicles are getting the right kind of juice from the host ground EV.

Similarly, Heisha has factored in a “have your space and use it too” objective by designing the DCap dock to fit snugly against the Cybertruck’s cab, with drones stored vertically to occupy as little of the bed as possible. The device raises the craft platform upright when Tesla drivers are ready to launch their UAVs into whatever kinds of missions they may have in mind.

In the utterly perish-the-mere-thought event customers may be outfitting their Cybertrucks with whatever sort of new gear is capable of enhancing the conspicuous consumerism and attendant hipness of buying Tesla EVs in the first place, Heisha has created the DCap dock with an automatic mode for aerial newbs.

That, the company says, will include “autonomous takeoff, landing, and waypoint-flight mission presets, complete with video recording, and photo capturing capabilities,” leaving users free during missions to do other things (like, say, taking selfies in front of their new automotive acquisition and wondering what that annoying whizzing noise is).

For more experienced drone pilots, Heisha says its DCap for Tesla Cybertrucks can be operated from personal digital assistants like smartphones or tablets, using its own DNEST4 software or FlytBase’s FlytNow app.

The startup notes the handheld devices also contain a “convenient tool (for use) in remote areas where Wi-Fi signals may be limited, offering full control over the dock’s functionality, including the ability to diagnose errors.” For Tesla customers who are also accomplished geeks, Heisha says its DCap for Cybertrucks features open SDK for further extension of the dock’s functionality.

It does not, however, specify the cost of the spanking new nest, which either means it’s really cheap – or isn’t the kind of detail that’ll be an object in that particular market.

