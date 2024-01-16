Airbus acquires Aerovel, US maker of Flexrotor ISR drones

European aviation and aerospace giant Airbus has announced its expansion in the booming security and defense UAV sector with the acquisition of US tech company Aerovel, maker of the innovative Flexrotor intelligence and reconnaissance data collection drone.

The Airbus Helicopters division of the Toulouse-based conglomerate said it will be purchasing the Bingen, WA-based Aerovel for an undisclosed amount, thereby strengthening its UAV portfolio for defense markets. Central to the acquisition is Arovel’s Flexrotor drone – a craft that might be described as tail-sitting were its rear end more conventional.



At rest the Flexrotor stands upright on four blades that spread, flower-like, from its hind end to enable vertical takeoff and landings. Those close into a more aerodynamic dart shape during horizontal flight powered by the nose rotor. From there, the drone posts impressive performance numbers that doubtless caught Airbus attention, including what Arovel describes as operation of “more than 12-14 hours in a typical operational configuration” hauling a “maximum launch weight of 25 kg.”

Using its unusual, shifting tail form, the Flexrotor needs only a 12 by 12-foot area for launch and recovery on land or sea craft, providing what Aerovel calls mission-proven performance in high-threat, GPS-denied environments requiring minimal footprint. The Airbus release also notes the drone can be deployed in public missions to keep watch for or respond to wildfires, and for navigation assistance to ground or marine vessels in trouble.

But Arovel says the Flexrotor is specifically designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions at sea and over land, placing it at the heart of security and defense markets that have caught fire amid stunning drone performances in the Ukraine war. Acquisition of the company immediately reinforces Airbus’s smaller specialized UAV offer beyond its larger, helicopter-like VSR700.

“This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision to expand our UAS offering and respond to a growing customer demand worldwide for additional mission capabilities such as manned-unmanned teaming,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “Aerovel’s expertise in autonomous flight technology will undoubtedly complement our UAS development with the VSR700, as well as the work that we have been doing to develop interoperability.”

In bringing Aerovel into its network, Airbus also reinforces its relationship with the US Department of Defense, which supported development of and has itself deployed the Flexrotor drone in several maritime security exercise scenarios.

Apart from now being backed by the deep financing pockets and development assets Airbus affords, little will change for Aerovel. It is set to remain a US-owned company, and will continue its work with the Department of Defense under Airbus’ Special Security Agreement with the agency.

“Joining forces with Airbus will allow us to scale innovation, accelerate our mission to advance unmanned aviation, and maintain our unwavering support for the US military and its allies,” said Aerovel CEO Ali Dian. “We are proud to become part of an organization with a rich legacy of aerospace excellence and we look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to define the future of autonomous systems.”

Image: Aerovel

