FlytBase partners with SkyeBrowse for rapid drone data capture, 3D modeling

Enterprise drone autonomy software company FlytBase is joining forces with drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse to help users generate centimeter-accurate 3D models in near real-time.

Generating high-quality 2D/3D drone models has traditionally been a complex and expensive process. Users often had to wait hours or days for the models to be generated after capturing images or video. But by employing a patented technology called “videogrammetry,” the SkyeBrowse platform allows users to convert DJI or Autel drone video footage into detailed 2D maps in minutes, not hours or days.

This quick turnaround time can prove handy in a variety of situations that require a clear view of the situation to help plan a response strategy and minimize risks. Emergency response is a clear example. Besides, drone models can also be used to document accidents, fires, or crime scenes before critical evidence is disrupted.

FlytBase’s advanced flight automation capabilities help users capture aerial videos that autonomously get uploaded to a secure, CJIS-compliant SkyeBrowse cloud. The drone footage can then be used to generate centimeter-accurate 3D models in near real-time without the need for any prior drone piloting or 3D modeling expertise.

Additionally, Skyebrowse provides advanced toolsets for tactical analysis. Annotation features allow personnel to mark key points of interest within the 3D model, while advanced measurement tools enable precise calculations of distances, areas, and angles.

“Our partnership with SkyeBrowse is a step toward providing public safety and emergency response teams with automated, safe, and secure data collection and instantaneous processing capabilities to aid in decision-making in time-critical situations,” says Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO of FlytBase. “The integration also helps to streamline reality capture in the real estate, telecommunications, and distribution industries.”

Bobby Ouyang, cofounder and CEO of SkyeBrowse, adds, “By combining FlytBase’s advanced flight automation capabilities with SkyeBrowse’s videogrammetry technology, we can enable public safety agencies, first responders, and enterprise users to quickly generate detailed, accurate 3D models with minimal time and effort. This integration will help streamline mission-critical operations and support better informed decision-making in a variety of industries.”

