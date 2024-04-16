Skyportz expands vertiport activity to AAM services with Wilbur Air

Australian vertiport developer Skyportz is undertaking a major expansion from its advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure activity by launching its Wilbur Air cargo and passenger airline, using battery-powered next generation aircraft.

Over the past half decade, Skyportz has been pursuing development of vertiports across Australia, while also prospecting sites and collecting data to facilitate construction of AAM facilities internationally. In launching Wilbur Air, the company expands its role of aerial infrastructure provider to user-client as well. The objective of creating the affiliate is to presumably accelerate the launch, and diversify the kinds of craft offered across Australia’s airspace.

Skyportz says it will initially use 100 AAM aircraft made by US manufacturer Electra.Aero for its Wilbur Air transport services. Unlike virtually all companies leading the push to begin air taxi operations across the globe, Skyportz is passing over vertical ascending and descending vehicles in favor of Electra.Aero’s electric Short Take-Off and Landing (eSTOL) planes.

While eSTOL require about 30 to 50 meters of runway to takeoff that vertical craft do not, their reduced energy requirements for ascent leave their batteries with increased travel capacities on a single charge.

“Our sustainable eSTOL aircraft is perfectly suited for Australia’s diverse geography, with its ability to access short airstrips in both urban and remote areas, while offering exceptional operational efficiency,” said Electra.Aero chief product officer Marc Ausman. “We look forward to supporting Wilbur Air in enhancing regional connectivity, accessibility, and environmental stewardship throughout Australia.”

Though Wilbur Air will be the “priority airline for all our vertiport sites,” Skyportz said it will continue to develop and market its vertiport locations as infrastructure and service providers open to all AAM operators.

It will also work with legacy air transport companies looking to diversify through next generation aircraft.

“Wilbur will be establishing operational partnerships across Australia with existing small charter and helicopter companies interested in moving into Advanced Air Mobility and flying under the Wilbur brand with priority access to our Skyportz vertiports,” said company CEO Clem Newton-Brown. “We see great potential for the Electra aircraft in Australia given its unique long range capacity.”

