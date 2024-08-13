 Skip to main content

DJI M3E drones approved for FAA Category 2 flight over people

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 13 2024 - 1:14 pm PT
dji mavic 3 enterprise drone fly over people parachute avss

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given the green light to the AVSS PRS-M3E, a parachute recovery system developed by Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS) for the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal drones. With this approval, drone operators can now legally fly these drones over people for commercial operations.

This approval falls under the FAA’s Category 2 Declaration of Compliance (DOC), which is part of the agency’s regulations that allow drones to operate over people without the need for a 107.39 waiver. This waiver previously required operators to undergo a lengthy approval process to fly drones over individuals, making the new Category 2 DOC a game-changer for the industry.

AVSS’s latest achievement follows their earlier success with the AVSS PRS-M3DT, the first Category 2 drone parachute system approved by the FAA for the DJI Dock 2. By leveraging their previously approved Means of Compliance (MOC), AVSS has demonstrated a repeatable and scalable process for obtaining FAA compliance, paving the way for more widespread adoption of drone operations over people.

Mariah Murray, VP of operations at AVSS, emphasizes the significance of this approval, stating, “With this second DOC approved by the FAA, there is a clear message to the commercial drone market that the FAA is open for business, and commercial drone operators can now fly over people without submitting a 107.39 waiver.”

This development is particularly important for commercial drone operators who rely on drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds for their operations. Category 2 and Category 3 drones, as defined by the FAA, allow these operators to fly over people without an airworthiness certificate under part 21, provided they meet specific performance-based eligibility and operational criteria.

Those interested in the FAA’s Category 2 Declaration of Compliance for the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and Thermal drones can find more information at the following links:

