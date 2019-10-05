Aussie couple locked up in Iran after illegal drone flight are free

Aussie couple Jolie King & Mark Firkin who were locked up in Iran after illegally flying their drone are now free and are back in Australia. The Australian government has been working hard in bringing the couple back safely but has been successful in the efforts to bring an Australian scholar home.

Earlier this year an Australian couple traveling around the world found themselves in hot water after flying a drone illegally in Iran. A good reminder to fly safe and legally!

The couple was sent to one of the world’s most infamous jails, Evin. Evin jail is known for its harsh conditions and is home to many political prisoners.

The Australian government has tirelessly been working and negotiating a way to get the couple back, once successful Prime Minister, Scott Morrison took to Twitter in saying the following.

“Great to have Jolie and Mark home. Thanks to the whole team involved in bringing them home.”

While the couple has been released by the Iranian authorities, one Australian woman is still locked up. Dr. Moore-Gilbert an expert in the Middle East at the University of Melbourne is facing up to 10 years in jail after being convicted of espionage. The Australian government has assured the public they are working hard in resolving this sensitive matter.

Photo: Instagram: Jolie King

