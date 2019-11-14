Drone video shows grey whale casually swimming underneath surfers

Drones bring us some of the most amazing video footage. Just take a look at this drone video showing a grey whale casually swimming underneath a group of surfers at Doheny. And the crazy part is that hardly anybody seems to notice the massive creature.

Drone video shows grey whale casually passing by

The video was shot at southern California’s Doheny State Beach and an easy day with hardly any wind and small waves. A group of surfers is sitting in the line up waiting for another set to come in as a grey whale casually swims by.

The massive mammal is captured with a drone, presumingly a DJI Mavic Pro (DJI or Amazon) as indicated by the video.

According to The Inertia, Payton Landaas, a San Juan Hills High senior, said that he spotted the mammal from the bluff above Doho in Capo Beach.

“I ran and got my drone and flew it out there,” he said. “Then it ventured out to Doheny … it was just cruising. I lost it a couple of times, it dove down pretty deep.”

Sitting on a surfboard makes it hard to see what is happening underneath you in the water. A drone, on the other hand, provides that high vantage point and easily shows you what is happening right below you. Check out some of these other stories where sharks got really close to unsuspecting swimmers and surfers.

