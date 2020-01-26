A drone pilot flying his drone over a popular New South Wales managed to spot a Great White shark swimming within meters of two swimmers oblivious to the danger lurking below. Pilot Cameron Grace was flying his DJI Spark while on holiday from Sydney.

Drone captures Great White shark within meters of swimmers

The 17-year-old drone pilot, Cameron spotted the two and a half meter shark swimming closely to swimmers off Main Beach, Foster in New South Wales.

Camerons’ aunt, Rachel knew she had to do something and decided to notify the swimmers by running into the water and letting them know. Saving the swimmers from what could have been a devastating outcome.

Drones are being used by Australian Lifesavers to monitor and track sharks swimming in and around popular beaches. The drone known as the Little Ripper uses AI to detect sharks beneath the water, alerting lifeguards, emergency services, and swimmers. The shark spotting drone has a 90% accuracy rate while current manned aircraft have accuracy rates of around 20%, making drones an obvious replacement.

“Manned aerial flights have less than 20 percent accuracy, our drones are very efficient, non-evasive and non-destructive.” – Little Ripper, Eddie Bennet

It’s not the first time a drone has captured a shark and it is becoming apparent that a drone might be something that is added the the arsenal of lifeguards everywhere that could prevent danger.

In fact, it would make people feel a lot safer swimming on a beach if they knew a drone was patrolling the waters just beyond the swimmers, especially in high incidence areas.

Photo: 7NEWS

