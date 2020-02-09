Drone delivers wine to couple on quarantined coronavirus cruise ship

An Australian couple stuck on a quarantined cruise ship with various cases of coronavirus on board have managed to get their wine delivered by drone. The couple’s wine club was more than happy to send out wine to the cruise ship via drone, leaving the couple a little bit happier.

Drone delivers wine to couple quarantined on a coronavirus cruise ship

Posted to Facebook by Jan & Dave Binskin on the 7th of February, the couple gave us an insight into life on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, more specifically getting wine onto the ship.

The Naked Wine club received the request from the couple curious to know if they were able to get some emergency wine while stuck on the ship. To everyone’s surprise, they accepted.

The couple’s post stated two cases of wine were delivered to the ship by drone, continuing by saying the Japanese Coast Guard had no idea what was going on.

On a lighter note, in the middle of the chaos yesterday we get a ring from our wine 🍷 club, I asked do they do free freight to Japan. We have arranged for two cases to be delivered by drone 🍷🍷🍷🍷. Naked Wine Club you’re incredible, just got the first drop thank god for drones. The Japanese Coast Guard did not know what the f*ck was going on 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷👌👌👌👌.

A few posts later, the couple looked to be enjoying themselves with the following be said in their post.

Happy hour drone wine 🍷, even have a wine filter, day three going troppo 😜😜😜😜😜.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is currently under a 14-day quarantine period due to a case of the coronavirus being recorded on board. So far, 69 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, with 12 coming from the United States.

Agricultural drones in China have been flying around spraying disinfectant to rid villages of coronavirus. A video also showed up on the internet of a drone yelling at people for walking around the streets of China without a face mask on.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: Jan Dave Binskin (Facebook) & Josh Spires

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos