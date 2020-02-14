Rumors and news of the highly anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro keep swirling and changing. Here’s the latest information that we have as well as some advice we have for you. If you want the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro sooner, then stop buying the DJI Mavic 2!

Want the DJI Mavic 3 Pro sooner? Then stop buying the DJI Mavic 2!

Rumors about the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro can drive any drone pilot crazy. Initially, we reported that the new Mavic would be released early in 2020, however, the Autel Robotics’ EVO II with its amazing specs might well have disrupted that plan.

We then learned that the launch of the DJI Mavic 3 would likely take place around the beginning of summer. But now we’ve learned from multiple credible sources that “DJI has no plans to release the DJI Mavic 3 in 2020, at this time.” Mainly because the sales numbers for the DJI Mavic 2 are still very strong.

Of course, when DJI says that they “have no plans, at this time,” that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Plans can and do change all the time. Especially in a young and fast-growing industry such as the one we find ourselves in.

The strong sales of the DJI Mavic 2, is more likely to be the main reason for not yet launching the new DJI Mavic 3. Over the years, we have gotten to know DJI as a very sales and profit-focused company and it is easy to see why they would not launch a new Mavic if the sales of the current model remain strong.

But what about the competition?

But, what about the competition from Autel Robotics and Skydio, you might ask?

Well, Autel still needs to ramp up its production and ship the new EVO II in large quantities to customers in the US to make a dent in DJI’s sales. And the same is true for Skydio. The American-based drone manufacturer is pretty much sold out of their Skydio 2 for the biggest part of 2020. They simply (and unfortunately) lack the production capacity to bring the self-flying drone to the market in meaningful numbers.

So, that leaves us with only one option. If you want DJI to bring the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro to the market sooner, then we should all stop buying the DJI Mavic 2!

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos