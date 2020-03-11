Through the rumor mill we have been informed that the FCC filing for the DJI Matrice 300 or M300 have Already been submitted with a 60-day-secrecy cycle. Based on this news we are confident that the successor for the M200/210 will be introduced in the US before the end of April. Originally we had said before the end of February, but it seems that the Coronavirus outbreak may have delayed the launch.

Rumor mill: FCC filing has been submitted for DJI Matrice 300

After the battery issues with the older Matrice 200 and 210 drones that had caused some of them to fall from the skies, many commercial drone operators have been looking forward to the arrival of the presumingly improved DJI Matrice 300 (M300).

Originally, we had said that the M300 would be released before the end of February. However, the Coronavirus outbreak caused DJI to close their offices for two weeks. And instead of flying US employees to their head offices in China for training on the new drone, Chinese people were flown to the US for training here.

With the rumored filing with the FCC and a 60-day secrecy cycle, we are confident that DJI will introduce the Matrice 300 or M300 at least before the end of April, if not sooner.

The DJI Matrice series of drones are very popular among police, and fire departments as well as search and rescue organizations. And the new Matrice 300 drone promises a number of features that will make their work even easier.

For instance, the new M300 will work with the DJI Smart Controller, will have improved weather resistance and will allow you to pass the controls from the original pilot to one stationed further out, effectively expanding your VLOS operation capabilities. Here’s what we wrote a few weeks ago about this feature:

The soon-to-be-released DJI Matrice 300 will have a new transmission feature that allows two drone pilots to be connected to the drone simultaneously. Control of the unmanned aircraft can then be passed on from one to the other. This new transmission feature can be especially useful in larger Search and Rescue missions where the first drone pilot flies out, but as the transmission signal gets weaker, or the drone would fly beyond-line of sight, a second drone pilot closer to the unmanned aircraft could take over with full signal strength and continue the mission.

Read this article here for more on the specs we expect. And lastly, earlier today we posted this article about a new camera that might become available foor the Matrice 300.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos