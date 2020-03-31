Neil deGrasse Tyson talks drone racing with NURK

Earlier this week, scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson sat down with NURK to have an in-depth discussion on the world of drone racing on the StarTalk Sports Edition podcast. Not only did NURK get to fly his FPV drones with the astrophysicist, but was also able to share the wealth of knowledge he has gained over his years of flying drones.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Gary O’Reilly, and Chuck Nice take a look at drone racing with NURK and Boeing’s Insitu RQ-21 chief engineer, Justin Pearce, along with the technology behind it in the latest episode of the StarTalk Sports Edition podcast.

During the discussion, NURK was able to teach Neil and the other hosts about the benefits of having a different number of blades on the propellers, the low latency video feeds used, and talk about the drones used in the Drone Racing League‘s competitions.

The conversation then moved to the technology powering one of the best-known military-focused drones, the Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack. Pearce discussed some of the key specs of the drone, including the distance it can fly, the speed it flies at, and what the drone is used for.

Make sure to watch the podcast below for a really interesting and in-depth conversation on drone racing as a whole, how the races work, and learn about Boeing‘s Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack military drone.

Photo: StarTalk Sports Edition

