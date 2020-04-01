Japan to introduce licenses for BVLOS drone flights by 2022

Japan is reportedly planning to bring in a licensing system for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights in preparation for an increase in drones flying in the skies above delivering goods and assisting government agencies in day-to-day tasks.

The news comes from government sources on Monday who said the government hopes to have the system up and running by 2022. The BVLOS licenses will also be age-restricted and you must pass both practical and written test to get receive the license.

The licenses will only be active for some time with renewal tests required to keep the license. Illegally flying drones with an active license will result in the extermination of the license and a possible fine for the illegal flight.

A panel discussion will be used to come up with the exact logistics of the licenses which will be put into a report this week. The government is hoping to submit the bill next year in plans to release the licensing system in 2022.

Beyond visual line of sight, flights have been one of the biggest focal points for drones over the last few years as one advantage of using drones is their ability to fly a large distance in a short amount of time. Recently Canada issued its first BVLOS certificate along with India starting test flights.

Photo: Woradanue Nakdee

