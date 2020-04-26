DJI Mavic Air 2 packaging appears online, ActiveTrack 3.0, Sony IMX586 sensor

Once again, another image of the DJI Mavic Air 2 has appeared online ahead of its unveiling on the 27th of April. So, far we have seen images of the actual drone and what looks to be product images from DJI, today we have an image of the packing the DJI Mavic Air 2 will come in as well as some spec leaks.

DJI Mavic Air 2 packaging

Today we have been able to see what the DJI Mavic Air 2’s packaging will look like thanks to leaker OsitvaLV via Twitter. The image only shows off the front of the packaging in what looks to be a store, suggesting the drone might already be in the hands of resellers.

From the new image, we are able to see the drone follows DJI’s standard packaging showcasing the drone off on a clean white background. Everything else on the packaging shows off to us is the info we have already been able to pick up in previous DJI Mavic Air 2 leaks.

What could it mean?

While we aren’t able to get any new info on the drone from the image, we can make a few assumptions regarding its availability and when you might be able to get it. The image looks like it has been taken in a store at an unknown location, from the reflections on the box (with what looks to be Osmo’s) and the small amount we can pick up in the background around the box it looks like the drone has already made its way to resellers. This could mean DJI is preparing to have the drone in your hands ASAP, or they are trying to get as many drones in stock as the COVID-19 situation is likely to still affect the production timeline and shipping.

Other new info

The leaker also posted that the camera would be based on the Sony IMX586, a common flagship sensor that started appearing in high end phones last year. This would make sense because the 48 megapixel shooter would need to be in a small. package. On the hardware side, it’s impressive specs include:

Pixels: 8000 x 6000 48 MP

Sensor Size (diagonal): 8.0 mm, (1/2.25″)18, (1/2″)16

Unit cell size: 0.80 μm

Framerates: 8000×6000@30fps, 4K(4096×2160)@90fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@480fps

Sensitivity: 133 mV

MIPI D-PHY 4 lane

Subpixel layout: Quad Bayer, RGB

Phase detection: (2×1 On-Chip Lens)

While the hardware of the sensor can do all of these things, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the actual Mavic Air 2 will be able to shoot 8K video for instance or 480fps because of bandwidth and other factors. But we know that from a hardware standpoint, this is the upper limits.

ActiveTrack 3.0

The leaker also posted a video with a purported look at ActiveTrack 3.0 which should put it squarely up against other smart follow technologies from Skydio and others.

ActiveTrack 3.0

What we already know

We pretty much already know all there is to know about the unreleased DJI Mavic Air 2, thanks to the FCC giving us information on the battery size and the lack of upward-facing sensors. A Brazillian website then leaked the manual of the unrelated Mavic Air 2 leaking information regarding its 43mph top speed, 48MP images, the inclusion of OcuSync 2.0, and a maximum flight time of 34 minutes.

Earlier this week, we were able to get our hands on the price of the new drone and high-quality images of the drone, including it in action. We were also able to learn the price of the DJI Mavic Air will be $799, nicely positioning it between the Mavic Mini and Mavic 2 line.

Are you excited for the new DJI Mavic Air 2? Will you be purchasing one? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: OsitaLV

