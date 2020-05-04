In the market for the best new consumer drone and have some Apple Store credit to spend? The newly launched DJI Mavic Air 2 and Fly More Combo bundle are both available to order from Apple.com starting today at a slight premium over DJI’s prices.

Purchasing from the Apple Store or Apple Online Store also lets Apple Card holders save 3% on the Mavic Air 2 retail price. The $24 savings from the $799.95 retail price brings the cost before local taxes to $775.95. Fly More Combo buyers can save $30 using Apple Card.

(The Fly More combo includes several extras such as shoulder bag, three batteries, and neutral density camera filters.)

DroneDJ reviewed and highly recommends the recently released DJI Mavic Air 2 in April. Top features include a high quality camera, 4K 60fps video capture, and an impressive 34 minutes of flight time—up from 21 minutes on the original Mavic Air.

Mavic Air 2 also ships with ActiveTrack 3.0 autonomous subject tracking features. (See how Mavic Air 2 tracking compares to the autonomous-focused Skydio 2.)

iPhone users can control Mavic Air 2 flight using the DJI Fly app from the App Store. DJI updated its software to work with the newly launched drone last week.

DJI Mavic Air 2 ($779.95) and Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo ($989.95) are available to order from Apple.com starting today with delivery promised as soon as May 12. For more buying options, buy at DJI, Adorama, or Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos