India to turn to drones to fight against locust swarms

- May. 26th 2020 10:02 am ET

0

India‘s agriculture ministry is looking to drone technology to fight against locust swarms that have infested the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has given the go-ahead for the drones to be used in the fight.

Within 24 hours of the request being made, India’s agricultural ministry was authorized to use drones to spray pesticides and monitor locust swarms to limit the damage caused to farmer’s crops.

India’s agricultural ministry has given the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage (DPPQS) the job of using the drones to fight against the locust swarms. The DPPQS is only allowed to use rotary-wing drones that don’t weigh over 25kg (~55 pounds) as mentioned in the conditional exemption.

To ensure the drone flights can go ahead as soon as possible, the DPPQS can work with third-party providers to ensure as much area is covered in the shortest amount of time. The drone flight data will only have to be uploaded within seven days of the flight, meaning no prior permission is required.

This approval could advance the Indian drone industry, which has been facing delays from the government. It could also mean that friendlier drone laws for the public could be on the way.

Drones and locusts

Drones have been fighting locust swarms in various African countries over the last couple of years. Kenya and Mauritania have been monitoring crop damage and locust swarms to guide preparations before the swarms arrive. The United States Navy has funded a project which affixes a circuit board to locusts to hijack their sense of smell and use it to monitor for signs of chemicals used in bombs.

Photo: Joel Sartore

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

Drones for good

Drones for good
Agriculture

Agriculture
India

About the Author

Josh Spires's favorite gear

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The perfect aerial photography drone.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

The perfect drone to get you started. Featuring a 2.7k camera, maximum flight-time of 30 minutes and GPS.