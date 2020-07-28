Aerodyne runs 18-month drone inspections trial at British Port

For the last 18 months, Aerodyne and PwC have been demonstrating the benefits of using drone-based assets for inspections with UK’s leading port owner and operator, Associated British Ports (ABP). The lengthy demonstration has resulted in ABP implementing the drone technology into its asset management practices.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has successfully implemented drone technology into its asset management practices and policies. ABP used PwC’s drone digital transformation team to support the adoption of drones in the port and selected Aerodyne to provide the drones and related technology.

The successful outcome of the 18-month long demonstration will see drones throughout ABP’s 12 ports and rail freight terminals over the next few years. These locations include 87 kilometers (~54 miles) of quay and 1.4 million square meters (~15 million square feet) of storage area. ABP plans to build its own drone capabilities to compliment Aerodyne’s.

The last six months of the demonstration have been focused on on-site testing at eight locations in the UK. The on-site testing was used to collect data with it showing impressive cost-savings and improved operational safety. The drones were 25% more cost-effective and took 55% less time in comparison with current methods.

ABP’s Group Director Safety, Engineering and Marine, Mike McCartain had the following to say on the successful outcome.

“After an initial proof of concept with PwC, we realized drones could offer significant value to our asset and property inspections, using drone and data technology integrated with a secure cloud platform. They are safer, faster and more cost-effective, enabling us to optimize operations and reduce risks. The cloud platform we’ve built with our partners gives our teams simple and intuitive access to the drone information, including the ability to build inspection reports in the browser, aligned to our existing asset management systems. Without a doubt, this is a big step forward in ABP’s digital transformation and safety journey using the latest available technology.”

Founder and Group CEO, Aerodyne Group, Kamarul A Muhamed followed up with the following statement.

“We are honored to be selected as exclusive drone solution provider for ABP. Globally, our clients have benefited from optimized management of their critical assets and infrastructure leveraging on our solutions. We are committed to provide consistent quality services while complying to established regulations and standards.”

