Altitude Angel partners to create drone delivery corridor

Altitude Angel has announced a new partnership with Skyfarer, FlyPulse, and Coventry University to develop a drone delivery corridor in the Midlands, UK. The four have joined together to create an international consortium to enable medical & other deliveries via drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

As a part of the partnership, Skyfarer’s system will allow companies to easily access an ecosystem of drones which can be used in a various number of logistical operations in a safe and cost-effective manner.

The drones deployed by Skyfarer will be used in the transportation of medicines, blood samples, test kits, food, and various other goods. FlyPulse, a Swedish autonomous system solutions provider will be working alongside Skyfarer providing drone systems for the deliveries.

Altitude Angel will provide its UTM solution allowing the drones to be flown without the need for ground-based UTM infrastructure to be installed.

On joining the consortium Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel Chief Business Officer had the following to say on the new partnership.

“We are excited to be working with Skyfarer to establish safe and repeatable BVLOS capabilities integrated with other airspace users. This is the next step in truly scaling drone operations.”

Elliot Parnham, Skyfarer, Founder & CEO followed up with the following message.

“Altitude Angel are breaking down barriers with its world leading UTM solution, enabling Skyfarer’s vision of a society connected and supported by drones. We are excited to be collaborating with Altitude Angel in our mission to make drone delivery possible for the benefit of the NHS and society.”

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced a partnership with Inmarsat that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few weeks ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed around the world.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

GuardianUTM O/S allows airports to define rules for the airspace easily to ensure drones and manned aircraft can share airspace in the best way possible. The platform allows pilots to gain access to the airspace and ensures the flights are within the rules. The airport also has direct access to the pilots through the system.

